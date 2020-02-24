The prospect of changing your job will always be scary.

Whether you’re looking for a position with more responsibility, want to escape a toxic working environment or dream of completely changing the industry you work in, taking the plunge and beginning the search for career 2.0 is a big moment for anyone. But the fears and misconceptions we hold about that change often hold us back from doing it in the first place.

According to new research by digital pension management company PensionBee, the two most common reasons why people decided not to change their career paths are age (20.91%) and fear of the unknown (29.41%).