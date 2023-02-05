What I hadn’t reckoned with, of course, was a global pandemic. As successive lockdowns shut down opportunities for research, travel and community, I found myself staring down years of solitary study, hunched over my laptop at the end of my bed (the fact the room I was renting was too small for a desk hadn’t been a concern before libraries closed and all my housemates started working from home). With so much stripped away, my vision of the life I’d been nurturing – without ever consciously connecting this to ambition – also evaporated. So, I quit.

At first, I felt a little like my bungee cord had snapped while I was falling from a great height. But I was encouraged by the fact I was far from alone. Company closures, staff lay-offs and furlough all meant a great many people seemed to be half-drifting, half-plummeting. And then, it suddenly seemed like quitting was all the rage. The internet proclaimed workers everywhere were ’quiet quitting’ (a phrase that actually seemed to mean ‘doing what your job contract requires’). Others weren’t being so quiet, however.

Indeed, so many people quit their jobs between the beginning of the pandemic and May 2021 that more new terms were coined to try and reckon with the phenomenon. We were living through The Great Resignation, the Big Quit and the Great Reshuffle. In the time since, we’ve seen high-profile figures such as Jacinda Ardern, the former New Zealand prime minister, walk away from work because she “didn’t have enough in the tank” anymore. While the cost of living has become the leading concern for 21-39-year-olds according to recent data from Deloitte, likely leading many young people to take on work they feel less passionate about simply to survive. It seems, post-pandemic, we have a much less focused idea of what we want from life – and how to get it. And where does that leave ambition?