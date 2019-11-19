First of all, really assess the situation to understand what’s happening and why you feel the way you do. You can do this by asking yourself questions to delve deeper into how you’re feeling and explore how you can change the way you’re reacting. For example, ask yourself what you are feeling, then why you are feeling like this and what your part is in the situation. Then think about how you can shift the situation positively. After this, look to your manager and ask yourself what story you are projecting onto this person, if you’re sure it’s true and what is another possible explanation.

Next you need to reconnect to who you are and refuse to let other people’s actions define you. Write down what your greatest strengths are, your values and what you see your purpose as. These are the things that are shakeable, that no one can take away from you. Continue to centre your actions back to these things.