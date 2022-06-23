“In 2015, I worked in a job where my boss made everything 10 times harder. She would completely disregard my boundaries. It started with small things – she would walk into my office without knocking – and before long she was questioning the work on my computer and asking for constant updates on how my client work was going. When I took time to do admin, she’d berate me for not ‘actually’ working, but if the admin wasn’t done she’d question why.

She then started putting extra pressure on me to work on tasks that weren’t part of my job and to work through my lunch break to get them finished. I felt like I was being watched all the time and that I couldn’t be myself at work. I’d be scared to bump into her in the office corridors or kitchen. My mental health became so bad that I was often ill, waking up in the middle of the night sick with worry and crying myself to sleep.

Colleagues kept reassuring me that I was the best person for the job and that I was doing great, but her actions and words sunk my confidence. When you’re in that situation, it’s really difficult to know how to handle it. I subtly brought her behaviour up with management by telling them I felt uncomfortable around her, but they said it was just because I was ‘new’ and kept referring to their reputation as a ‘top company’.

I didn’t want to leave, so instead, I made an effort to only speak to my boss when I needed to and I kept the encounters brief. I recorded all of her negative behaviour in a Word document, too, as well as an account of the positive feedback I got from other colleagues to counteract it when she was being particularly mean. It really helped to look at it at the end of a rough day and be reassured that I was doing well, even if I wasn’t being made to feel like it. I was able to remind myself that my boss was just one person, and I had plenty of other colleagues that valued my contributions and respected me as a professional.

Now, seven years later, I’m a career coach and happiness mentor. I’ve taken the experience that caused me so much anxiety and turned it into a way to help other women going through the same thing.”