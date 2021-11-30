Networking is one of the most important – but often most awkward – parts of a job. Making the kind of connections we need at work isn’t easy, so once we find that mentor, former colleague, ex-boss or other contact that we know will come in useful for us in the future, we tend to keep them close.

However, with inboxes overflowing with ‘urgent’ messages and life feeling busier than ever, it can be easy to go weeks, months and sometimes years without thinking to reach out.

That is until we realise we need something from them. And then begins the dreaded crawling back with a ‘Hey, remember me?’ message.

We’ve all been there, but according to this clever Instagram post, it doesn’t have to be that cringe after all.