“I’ve lost all my career ambition – how do I get excited about work again?”
Each week The Honest Boss answers your career questions. This week a reader struggles with a work rut after six years in the same job.
“I’ve always been an ambitious person, but recently I’ve found it difficult to create a sense of forward motion in my career, and I feel stuck. I’ve been at my company for six years. I love my team, but I also feel like I’ve achieved everything I want there. That said, no other vacancies elsewhere have caught my eye in the last few months, and I can’t afford to quit until something comes up. How do I get excited about my work again?”
Elisha*, 32.
You seem to be facing one of the most common post-pandemic dilemmas: how to rediscover your work mojo. A former colleague went through something similar to you a few months ago, and we had a mini brainstorm. I came up with this list of questions that I think you’ll find useful to ask yourself …
What excites you about your current role?
What would you not change about it?
What are good reasons to stay?
Then, ask yourself …
What would you change?
What are you frightened by?
What are good reasons to leave?
When you reflect honestly on these questions, there should be some clues about what needs to happen in order for you to make your next move.
To me, the most important element to focus on is what excites you and, although lots of us don’t leap out of bed on a Monday morning, if your current role is simply not doing it for you, then that’s a clear sign that change is required. Passion and purpose are ever more important in our working lives, and if you are not feeling either, then your dissatisfaction will inevitably deepen.
It’s time to talk to your line manager as well as your learning and development team – if you have one in your company. Explain that you’re eager to progress and that you’ve reached a ceiling in your current position. You’re perfectly entitled to admit you’ve stopped growing and place the onus on them to offer some solutions. Learning a new skill is a refreshing way to kickstart your energy levels while you weigh up your options. If there is a training course that appeals to you, you can remind them that sending you on it will benefit them as well as you.
There are valued team members in every company the world over and astute employers are those who are taking steps to prioritise their people. In the current economy, there are more jobs than people to do them – and any leader who ignores staff happiness will rapidly find themselves short-staffed. This places you in a strong negotiating position. You need to think about yourself as a valuable resource who if underused and unstimulated will walk out the door along with your six valuable years of experience. This will not be a good result for your company.
One leader I’ve been advising lately is encouraging staff to consider moving departments within the business even if it involves some serious retraining. The board of his company has recognised that there are valuable people, like you, who have become stuck in the same role for too long but still don’t want to exit the business. This company decided to create a training academy to attract more diverse outsiders as well as support existing staff who want to develop into new roles. What a brilliant idea, right? The boss explained to me that talent is at the heart of his business and his priority is keeping people motivated, inspired and passionate about their work. That should be a mantra for every boss.
The pandemic has shifted workplace thinking in ways like this that are genuinely exciting. I would recommend talking to as many friends and business connections in your network as possible. It’s an easy but effective way of hearing fresh ideas, and it may even lead to some useful new allies. Try to attend or sign up to appropriate webinars, workshops, conferences and events that may steer your brain into a new pathway. Do some digging online for free and useful courses that are now available in most areas of interest – LinkedIn is always a good place to start and has some really valuable resources.
You might even consider a radical change of career. It’s true that you always need to consider salary when moving jobs, and a decent move upwards should expect an increase in wages. However, sometimes a sideways move with no financial benefit is also worth doing if the new role offers more appealing, longer-term prospects with greater job satisfaction. I know former colleagues who’ve gone from being hugely successful in one field to something entirely different and are prepared to start on a lower status and salary to do so. Some are sales directors-turned-counsellors, teachers and social workers. There are many similar stories in the media about high-flying City workers retraining because they wanted to feel a deeper connection to their work and big bonuses went down their list of priorities. You may not have the financial freedom of some of those examples but their stories may inspire you to start considering a role that will have you jumping out of bed every morning.
This all leads back to the idea of passion and purpose. Most of us have ambitions to work for a great part of our lives, so a profound sense of happiness at work is more important than it has ever been. You have made the first move by admitting to your current lethargy – and you’re certainly not alone. Now it’s time to take some control so that you can find the role that will give you the motivation you are seeking.
Image: Getty
*Name has been changed.