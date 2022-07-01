You seem to be facing one of the most common post-pandemic dilemmas: how to rediscover your work mojo. A former colleague went through something similar to you a few months ago, and we had a mini brainstorm. I came up with this list of questions that I think you’ll find useful to ask yourself …

What excites you about your current role?

What would you not change about it?

What are good reasons to stay?

Then, ask yourself …

What would you change?

What are you frightened by?

What are good reasons to leave?