1. Determine what success means to you in 2019

“First and foremost, at the beginning of the year, sit down and re-evaluate where you want to be in your career. Remember: success doesn’t have to be binary and based on income or promotion, it’s about what makes you happy. And if you don’t know, that’s fine! Think about the key goals you want to achieve: it can be anything from learning a new skill to getting better at managing your diary. Write them down so you have them in your mind.”

2. Dedicate more time to networking

“Take the time to grow your network, whether that’s attending industry events or simply adding colleagues, uni friends and other professional contacts on LinkedIn. The connections you make and the relationships you form are often your best resource for finding your way into a new job or opportunity.”

3. Find yourself a career mentor

“According to a recent study, only 3% of young professionals have a mentor, yet two out of five would like one. Mentors can give you an unbiased, experienced view of your position and industry and will be able to give you sound advice on your career, whether that’s your trajectory or a specific piece of work - or even finding a new role. Try using an online service to easily connect with a range of mentors in your industry who will be able to give advice on the year ahead.”