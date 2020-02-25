As previously reported by Stylist, research shows that women are significantly less likely than men to view themselves as cleverer than the people around them, and women in Western countries are more likely to lack self-esteem than their male counterparts. Several studies also support the idea that women are less likely than men to ask for a raise – and when we do, we’re more likely to face repercussions for doing so.

All of this means that it’s up to us to sit our bosses down to set and discuss our professional career goals. To be honest about where we’d like to be in a year’s time. To document our success – and shout about it, too. To quantify our value and show the impact we’ve had on our company. To display passion, decisiveness and confidence (all great leadership skills) in our decisions. To take charge without fear. To recognise that the successes of others do not detract from our own (or, to quote Michelle Obama, ‘I don’t shine if you don’t shine’).

To, above all else, believe in ourselves and our own worth.