Initially, I am going to focus on the fact that you get along with your boss. This gives me hope that he will be capable of change, following some strategic moves from you. It can often be the case in a working relationship such as you describe that the senior person becomes intimidated, even undermined, by the colleague they’re managing simply because the latter has become so good at their job.

This is especially likely in your case because you are regularly setting the agenda on what needs to be done, as well as the giveaway fact your boss is micromanaging you on tasks you are more than capable of completing. It all suggests that he’s slightly lost confidence in his own abilities and is starting to question what value he is adding. In a nutshell, you have grown to become just as capable as him, if not more so.

As you like him, however, it is worth trying to change your partnership dynamic. Take advantage of the fact that you are the one with the forward-looking brain. For example, next time, why not suggest that the tasks required are divided into the areas you want to complete, while gently reminding him of the areas he should focus on. You could say something like: “We really need to attack X project and complete it by Y date. If I complete A and B this will leave you to focus on C and D.” By saying it in this way, you are subtly reinforcing the importance of his role, which he seems to have lost sight of. Yes, it’s annoying that you have to tell your boss how to do his job, but at least this way you are encouraging him to leave you alone so that he can focus on what he’s paid to do.