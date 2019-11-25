Speaking in a video on her Instagram she says: “We get something like six times as much info than we did in the 80s, including 200 emails a day (at least) and 20 to 60 hours of meetings a week. There’s a constant feeling of not being able to do quite enough.”

Murden continues to explain that the energy it takes to “dial up and dial down” across different tasks is draining and leaves us feeling on edge, as if we’re never quite giving our best efforts to one thing.

With a wealth of experience in helping employees make the most of themselves and their time, she has some brilliant advice on how to keep your focus and ensure productivity, without feeling overworked and burnt out.