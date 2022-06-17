“ I haven’t made any friends at work – how do I fix this?”

Then, around two years later (the same length of time that you’ve been at your company) something strange happened. One night I said yes to after-work drinks and found myself staying until closing time. I hadn’t planned to, but I ended up properly enjoying myself and having a laugh with my colleagues. I can admit now that it wasn’t anyone else who had suddenly transformed – I was the one who was changing. I was the one who had been putting up barriers and self-sabotaging my chances of friendship at the office. I had never been judged; I had been totally accepted for who I was. In fact, it was me who was guilty of the judgy attitude. My newfound workmates were simply waiting for me to let them in.

I look back at myself during those days and remember how awkward and unconfident I felt about my appearance – my clothes, hair and make-up felt totally wrong compared to my colleagues who seemed so glamorous yet natural in their style. Somehow, probably because they didn’t force themselves on me, I gradually learned to lighten up. I became more relaxed and made an effort to fit in a bit more. I offered to get coffee for others and to tag along to group lunches. There were also regular tennis and football games on offer – and I joined in.

In essence, I had become more at ease with myself and even a (sometimes) participant in the office banter. I barely noticed the transition but gradually those around me moved from being colleagues to proper friends. To this day, many years later, I am incredibly close to some of those people. They turned out to be the most fantastically loyal, fun and supportive people you could ever meet and have been there for me at key stages of my life ever since.