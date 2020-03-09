We are a nation overwhelmed by emails at work. In fact, research has shown that the average office worker apparently receives 121 emails and sends about 40 each day.

Don’t believe me? Well, in the short time it took me to write those two sentences, I received over 15 emails. And, yes, it made me feel more than a little edgy – and, yes, it caused me to flit away from my (mostly blank) Word document to check them all out. Because what if I’d missed something important? Something vital?

Newsflash: I hadn’t. Of the 15 emails I’d received, there was only one that required my immediate attention. Which didn’t seem a fair trade-off for the time it cost me: not only did I spend time going through all my emails, but, when I finally returned to my article, I also had to go over what I’d written and researched in order to remind myself what I was working on.