If you told 16-year-old me that I would become the CEO of a global organisation I would have laughed! With a degree in biomedical science, I was all set to fulfil a childhood dream of becoming a doctor. However, I knew deep down that my purpose was not a career in medicine.

After graduating, I joined the financial services sector, working within corporate responsibility and diversity and inclusion before progressing into leadership roles. These included head of corporate responsibility and diversity and inclusion at an international law firm, and then as a global D&I specialist for an international bank, working across 70 markets. Then it was time to focus on driving Girls Talk London full-time.

As a Black woman in leadership, it has been a fight to get my voice heard and respected in workspaces that are predominantly white and male. I would often have others question my ability regardless of my credentials.

It took me years to get to a place where I felt courageous enough to take up space and own the room. It was during those difficult moments that I leaned on “friend-tors” – friends who were also CEOs and professionals who mentored and coached me. They cheered me on and encouraged me to keep going on the days when I wanted to quit.