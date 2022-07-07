Leaving your job, regardless of the circumstances, can be a difficult situation to navigate. There are likely lots of complicated feelings on both sides

“Quitting a job is not too different from a break-up,” says Susie Ashfield, a public speaking coach at Speak2Impact.

“The best tip for a good break-up, if you truly respect and value the other party, is to have a very clear conversation face-to-face, where both sides can express their feelings,” she tells Stylist. “It’s about giving each person the space and respect they deserve.”

If you haven’t jumped ship yet but have long been dreaming about it, you may have pictured an epic office showdown where you finally get your ‘mic drop’ moment after years of being overworked and overlooked. Or, alternatively, you might be nervous about saying goodbye to a role you’ve held for a long time but is simply no longer serving you.

Whichever camp you find yourself in, Stylist spoke to the experts about how exactly you should resign from your job to ensure the best possible outcome.