Know what you want from a new job

Your head may be swimming with ideas and potential opportunities right now, but it’s important to get clear on some parameters for the new role to narrow down your search. “That could mean defining the industry you want to work in, the level you want to be working at, the potential salary you want to achieve, or the location of the work,” explains Jessica Timelin, senior operating director at recruitment agency Michael Page. “Being clear on these details will help to streamline the opportunities available to you.”

Keep your LinkedIn information up to date

“Your LinkedIn profile is very important and acts as an online CV, so having up-to-date information is the most valuable thing you can do to give your job search a helping hand,” Timelin adds.

“Most potential employers will look you up online and use your LinkedIn profile to assess whether to take your application forward. You will still need to submit a CV as part of your job application, but an updated profile allows you to add more personality and demonstrate your experience. Plus, keeping it updated on a regular basis feels like less of a task than rewriting your CV.”