Because of this, finding new ways of expressing yourself at work – that don’t include the word “sorry” – is valuable. And that’s what makes a recent video from the career confidence coach Sam DeMase (@apowermood) so interesting.

The 22-second clip, which was later reposted on the online careers community Girl Boss, showcases four common scenarios where someone might say sorry in the workplace and replaces them with helpful, respectful alternatives.

The video, aptly titled “How to replace the word ‘sorry’ at work like a boss,” suggests switching phrases like “So sorry to bug you” for more confident, self-assured phrases like “Is now a good time for a quick question?”

You can watch the full video for yourself below: