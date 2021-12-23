Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be like this. There are many ways to free ourselves from the shackles of half-hearted 9pm replies or, worse, weekend log-ons to “send a quick email” that ends up taking half an hour. To learn a little more about them, I spoke to seven women across the UK who have successfully mastered the art of switching off.

Penny, 33, from Shropshire, is a fitness, wellness and nutrition expert who talks about switching off as a pre-emptive method to minimise burnout. She says that planning ahead can help you forge boundaries between your work and personal life.

“It may seem like such a simple thing, but many people find themselves suffering from burnout because they don’t make the best use of their time, when in fact, if you sit down and plan your time properly, you will not only feel more in control but also make the most of the time you’ve got.”

She also recommends saying ‘no’, that much-feared word at work. In her view, we shouldn’t feel obliged to say yes to things if we don’t have the energy, especially outside of your contracted hours. “Saying ‘no’ can actually be empowering and help to allow you to retain time to switch off and avoid burnout.”