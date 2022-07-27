Jobs. Who needs them, eh?

Well, most of us, actually. We all need to work, whether for money, purpose, convenience or simply because we want to. But sometimes, if you’re fortunate to get asked, you might find yourself in a position where you don’t really want a job you’ve applied for. It’s like when you’re haggling at a market, you try your luck and throw in an unlikely bid, but suddenly the purveyor relents and agrees to your price… but you didn’t really want the thing in the first place.

Equally, applying for work can sometimes feel like that. You cast a wide net and throw your CV and or/cover letter at every position going – the more you send, the higher your chances of recruitment, right? But when someone bites, it gets real – especially if you progress to subsequent stages. If you are having doubts about the role then it’s probably best to make your feelings known before you get too far; you might be accused of wasting their time or be blacklisted if you quit at the last minute.

Whatever you do, though, try to make sure that you show up where you need to, unless communicated otherwise. Because it turns out that some people are just not turning up at all. In the US, bosses are claiming that up to 90% of potential recruits are no-shows, though according to a report by Indeed, the number of job applicants who’ve ghosted a prospective employer figure is 28%. In the UK, one in 10 people have admitted to not showing up.