How to withdraw a job application when you’ve decided you no longer want the role
- Faima Bakar
One in 10 Brits admit to not showing up to job interviews. But there are better ways to say no.
Jobs. Who needs them, eh?
Well, most of us, actually. We all need to work, whether for money, purpose, convenience or simply because we want to. But sometimes, if you’re fortunate to get asked, you might find yourself in a position where you don’t really want a job you’ve applied for. It’s like when you’re haggling at a market, you try your luck and throw in an unlikely bid, but suddenly the purveyor relents and agrees to your price… but you didn’t really want the thing in the first place.
Equally, applying for work can sometimes feel like that. You cast a wide net and throw your CV and or/cover letter at every position going – the more you send, the higher your chances of recruitment, right? But when someone bites, it gets real – especially if you progress to subsequent stages. If you are having doubts about the role then it’s probably best to make your feelings known before you get too far; you might be accused of wasting their time or be blacklisted if you quit at the last minute.
Whatever you do, though, try to make sure that you show up where you need to, unless communicated otherwise. Because it turns out that some people are just not turning up at all. In the US, bosses are claiming that up to 90% of potential recruits are no-shows, though according to a report by Indeed, the number of job applicants who’ve ghosted a prospective employer figure is 28%. In the UK, one in 10 people have admitted to not showing up.
Failing to show up is perhaps one of the worst ways to show you’re not interested in the gig, not least because it’s impolite as hell (it’s like being stood up on a date – an explanation wouldn’t go amiss). And who knows, it might affect your future prospects.
Employment specialist Judy Bullimore, who provides professional career branding and LinkedIn optimisation services, says don’t shoot yourself in the foot – communicate your reasons and be prepared for an honest, adult conversation with the recruiters.
She has four pieces of advice for those who change their mind about a role.
1. Communicate your reason for withdrawal or not accepting the offer
We can’t stress this one enough. Bullimore tells Stylist: “Offer an explanation that makes sense from an authentic point of view, such as you were offered another opportunity that would enable you to achieve [xyz], or you’ve decided to pursue another route as you feel it will enable you to [abc]. Taking the time to do this over the phone shows character and confidence, and reinforcing this with an email will ensure you’ve been thorough.”
2. Be prepared for further conversation
If they appreciate your decision but want to talk to you about it and see if they can accommodate you, it’s usually a good sign. You can also have a frank discussion and talk about how they may ameliorate the situation. You might even ask for better amenities here if you can see yourself doing the job.
“Be prepared for negotiation or a counter-offer,” says Bullimore. “They may genuinely be sad that you’ve chosen another path and want to add more to the offer to keep you. Maintaining your authentic stance, while also sharing gratitude will leave the relationship more positive, and they will more likely respect your decision.”
3. Reach out and connect
When it comes to a job interview, there are usually several people involved in the process. You might not have time to reach out to everybody but try to connect to those you can – before and after the process.
Bullimore advises: “Connect with potential decision makers and the interview panel prior to the interview to nurture a relationship as well as to research the company’s values and workplace culture. Or send a personal message and connect on LinkedIn after the interview process. You can also do this in the event of withdrawing/declining an offer, as it acts as a positive way of sustaining the connections made and letting them know it’s nothing personal.”
4. Show your gratitude
This seems like a no-brainer, but your manners are super important when it comes to rejecting a role. Say your sorrys and thank yous. People have invested their time in you; show them some courtesy.
Bullimore concludes: “If the position was handled via a recruiter/recruitment agency or member of HR, also include them in the communication of your choice, thanking them for their time. Explain your reasons and express your sincerest apologies.”
It might lessen the blow. You could also opt for a follow-up email saying thanks one last time, just to reiterate that you are indeed very grateful for the opportunity. After all, no one hates being thanked.
