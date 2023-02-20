‘Hush trips’ are the new trend taking over the workplace – but are they worth it?

The shift towards remote working that took place at the start of the pandemic has changed the way we work forever. While some industries are more intent at getting employees back to the office, many have embraced a new hybrid approach that allows for greater flexibility.

With that being said, however, not all ‘hybrid’ companies have embraced the flexibility that comes with remote working – leading to the latest workplace trend, the ‘hush trip’.

A term that refers to an employee working remotely from somewhere other than where their employer expects them to be (and actively hiding it), a hush trip usually refers to a trip to another country or holiday location, so that an employee can reap the benefits of being away from home without having to take annual leave.