“My company wants me to return to the office full-time – but I don’t want to”

Hybrid working is a particularly hot topic right now. Employers and employees all across the world are battling with the new reality of work in our post-pandemic era. In fact, I recently attended a conference on this very topic, hosted by leadership and HR experts, and many attendees shared your reluctance to return to the office full-time. The expert panel made a convincing case for hybrid working being the future.

So, first, let me give you an overview of current thinking. We are now living in an almost full-employment society, which means the pendulum of power has swung back to the employee from the boss class. That’s good news for you. Hiring, rehiring and retraining are expensive practices so a smart boss wants to keep staff happy, motivated and less likely to seek opportunities elsewhere. We all know that working from home during the pandemic ushered in seismic changes for office culture. We found ourselves challenging the concept of rush hour and questioning the value of travelling to an office if we can just as easily complete tasks without leaving home.

The old-fashioned reason for us all to be in one physical space was deemed to boil down to one word: trust. How could the boss be sure we were working our allotted hours if no one could see what we were up to? WFH during the pandemic blew that fear straight out of the water as survey after survey has proved that productivity actually increased during this time and, if anything, employees noticed a lack of boundaries between work and personal lives.