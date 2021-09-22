As recently as a decade ago, our attitude to work was practically the polar opposite.

Remember phrases like ‘hustle harder’, ‘rise and grind’ and #TeamNoSleep? They’ve now been replaced with self care, wellness and mental health awareness, meaning the relentless pursuit to achieve society’s definition of success and the glorification of perpetual busyness are dwindling in the popularity stakes.

Living through the pandemic has undeniably contributed to this. Not only did many of us make the shift from office to home working, but we had more time on our hands to think about the things most important to us, including our careers – hence the birth of #IDontDreamOfLabour.

But the trend hasn’t come without criticism – the most obvious being that to simply quit a paying job, which for the vast majority is their sole source of income, is to be in a position of immense privilege. And while people like Lynette Adkins have been able to trade in employee life in order to become full-time content creators, this isn’t a viable option for the majority.