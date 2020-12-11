“I miss my work mates so badly”: the women who want their office buddies back

Gemma Cole, 28, lives in Gateshead. Over the course of three years working at a radio station she became best friends with three colleagues.

“We were incredibly close. At 3pm I’d often hit a wall and get a bit delirious, so I’d sidle up to Ellie on my swivel chair and try and distract her for 10 minutes. If we had an evening event, it was so fun finishing up a bit early, having a little prosecco at my desk, and then joining all the girls in the loo to get ready together.”

When Gemma got a new job at a TV station, she was thrilled, and her colleagues were fully supportive. Then Covid threw a curve ball.

“My first day was the first official day of lockdown! I spent nearly five months working at home.”

Everyone made a big effort to welcome her, and she met a few colleagues online. Even still, she felt incredibly lonely. “I’m an extrovert, and felt quite stifled at home. The novelty of lie-ins and wearing gym leggings wore off quickly. I love office environments; not just the people and chatter, but the opportunity for hands-on training and learning.”

“Life is very different for many of us now, and a lot of our workplace interactions have moved online,” she tells me. “But the more we expect it to be the same, the more we are going to be disenchanted.”

“Happy workplace friendships are directly related to most positive outcomes bosses are hoping for, including creativity, productivity, engagement and retention. The very happiest people are those who are socially connected,” she adds.