You’ll be pleased to hear that as a former boss of lots of different personalities, I am a great fan of the people pleaser. Truth be known, I was probably one myself but lacked your self-awareness to pin a label on it. To me, your behaviour says you’re someone who makes life easy for others and bursts with enthusiasm along the way.

However, your eagerness could be seen by some colleagues as going above your pay grade to curry favour with the boss. There is also the possibility that, if there are lots of extra projects to do, there may be a genuine need for more staff and your keenness is covering up this fact and irritating others. I don’t think you should worry about this for now, though, as within most offices there are always legitimate extra duties that require a hungry volunteer.

And from a boss’s POV, a “can do” person describes a perfect team member. Your positive attitude can provide you with opportunities to encounter colleagues outside your own department who you might normally not have much to do with. It’s an easy means of networking, building useful allies for the future and picking up new skills as you go.

Yet, as you’re discovering, being an eager beaver can land you in trouble as you might not always have the capability to complete what’s required. If you say “yes” automatically to doing something, but end up not doing it properly or completing it late, you risk double jeopardy. Your initial willingness could see you nosedive from being appreciated to being frowned upon. Plus, your failure to deliver could have damaging consequences for the boss.

More experienced colleagues will think you should have known better. These are the sort who stay in their lane and expect others to do the same. My advice is not to be overly intimidated by their lacklustre example. It can actually be helpful to a boss when an enthusiast on the scene ruffles older feathers. It encourages a team to evolve and ensures that habits don’t become stale.