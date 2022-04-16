It’s the debilitating “career fear” mindset that affects two-thirds of women in the UK. But new research suggests there could be a hidden silver lining to having imposter syndrome at work.

According to a paper published this week by Basima Tewfik, an assistant professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, feeling like you’re out of your depth, or not good enough, at your role has the converse impact of making you a better team player.