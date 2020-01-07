From Nikki Giava and Desi Perkins, to Jessenia Gallegos and Claudia Alende, there are plenty of people out there who have managed to turn their Instagram accounts into lucrative careers. Through their photos, they offer their followers a sneak-peek into unique aspects of their lives – and, in return, big brands pay them huge amounts for sponsored posts.

If you don’t dream of becoming a digital star, though, don’t turn your back on Instagram: the social media site has very real-world benefits for all of us, especially when it comes to networking and landing that dream job.