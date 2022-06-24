One of my favourite tasks as a boss is interviewing candidates for a job. Of course, it’s something easy for me to enjoy as I’m the one in control. Even when I was the applicant, though, I enjoyed doing interviews. I was always nervous but well-prepared. And my experience has taught me the key elements that make for a great interview. While on some level it is about selling yourself, it’s really more about giving an employer an idea of who you are as a person.

I remember once interviewing a broad range of people for a junior position. Although quite far down in the hierarchy of any business, I always insisted on doing these interviews myself. Juniors are the leaders of the future and, if chosen well, could become a major influence on the team.

On this occasion, I had been given a salary to hire one person, but after I’d finished the interviews, I was torn between two brilliant candidates. Jack was more qualified and I knew he would fit in very well. The other, Chloe, was less qualified but had such a bright spark about her that I was blown away by her personality. She was instinctive, warm and funny. She had innate confidence that gave her the nerve to make me laugh. Her CV was thin but the work she’d prepared for me was brilliant. In the end, I persuaded my bosses to release more money and I was allowed to hire both Jack and Chloe. They turned out to be two of the best appointments I’d ever make in my career and both went on to reach the top of their professions.