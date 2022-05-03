Introducing Stylist's new careers columnist, The Honest Boss
Stylist’s new columnist The Honest Boss gives straight-talking careers advice on everything from toxic colleagues to hybrid working weekly
At Stylist Extra, our new, shiny subscriber-only platform, we love unpicking career dilemmas – whether it’s ambition and burnout related or money focused, if it’s to do with the myriad ways work takes up space in our brains, we’re in. And often, we want a deep-dive into a common dilemma just as much as our readers do.
And so, we’ve enlisted an expert. Every week, our brand-new Stylist Extra columnist The Honest Boss will get to grips with your career conundrums. With over 25 years of career and coaching experience under her belt directing teams of people around the globe, our anonymous boss is primed to answer your questions on anything work-based – from career direction to office faux pas to the gritty realities of asking for pay rises and promotions – with absolute honesty. Expect her to tackle the kind of questions you would toss into your Whatsapp group, but might be too shy to go to an IRL mentor with.
The Honest Boss is also anonymous for very good reason. With insider knowledge and an abundance of career tales to tell, she will be dispensing not only her wisdom, but also stories from her own formidable career and the dilemmas and problem people she’s encountered along the way. These are real and complex workplace issues she’ll be drawing from that you’re sure to relate to.
This week’s workplace problem involves the horror of getting seriously drunk – to the point of vomiting on your boss’s shoes – in front of your entire team at work drinks. And be honest, most have been there at one point or another, vomit or no vomit.
To send The Honest Boss your problem, look out for our weekly Ask Me Anything call out on Stylist’s instagram stories. We can’t wait to tackle your dilemma.
Send your question to thehonestboss@stylist.co.uk for the chance to feature in her next column.