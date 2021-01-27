Boldness and brilliance are the two personality traits everyone immediately associates with extroverts. When asked to picture an introvert, on the other hand, you’re far more likely to think of someone quieter, more restrained, even shy.

The thing is, though, that this isn’t a fair representation of who we are (that’s right, this writer is 100% an introvert herself).

Why? Well, because, as psychologist Dr. Kalanit Ben-Ari explains, introversion “is not about being shy or anxious… you can be confident, determined, secure, and assertive, too.”