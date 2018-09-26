Why introverts are far more likely to excel in their chosen career path

Yes, high confidence more than doubles a candidate’s chances of being chosen as CEO – but that doesn’t mean they’re going to be any good at it. In fact, the researchers found that an extroverted personality “provides no advantage in performance on the job”.

So what really sets apart the merely good from the truly great business leaders of the world?

Well, scientists found that there are four main behavioural traits that are most likely to signify success – and a great chief executive will demonstrate at least one of them.

They are:

1. The ability to make decisions quickly and with conviction

2. Being insightful and focused on delivering business results

3. Being highly adaptable and open to change

4. Delivering steady and reliable results, as opposed to irregular peaks of success

Botelho added: “In their first weeks on the job, reliable CEOs resist the temptation to jump into execution mode. They dig into budgets and plans, and engage with board members, employees, and customers to understand expectations.

“At the same time, they rapidly assess the business to develop their own point of view on what’s realistic and work to align expectations with that.”

Or, to put it more simply, they rely on their unique traits as an introvert (aka their inner reserve, composure, calmness, awareness of others, cautiousness, sensitivity, good listening skills, and preference for deep conversations over small talk) to get things done slowly, carefully, and, above all else, successfully.