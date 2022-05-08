How young women really feel about work and ambition after the pandemic

Sandy, 38, is an example of this. Last year she quit her 17-year career as a nurse to escape the “insane and no longer palatable demand on every fibre of [her] being” to move into health and nutrition for a hugely “increased future earning capacity”. Annie, 35, also quit her job for the sake of her mental health at the end of 2020 and is now working freelance while she looks for something permanent. “My main motivation right now is a good salary and a job that I can create some emotional space from,” she says. “I am totally unwilling to make my job my ‘whole’ life again. In the longer term, I want to reach a point where I can work three or four days a week for peace of mind, paying bills, etc and then have the mental space to work on passion projects. My career ambition has gone out the window in the last two years, and I feel surprisingly free.”

The thing is, we’re all facing economic adversity that really is out of our control. So, while some of us might be compelled to look for work-based solutions, the remainder could be at a different point in the ambition cycle entirely. This is really just dependent on the individual. “There will be some people who are busy firefighting,” Dr Tang continues, “and not seeing anything from it. They are at risk of becoming increasingly depressed. You can quickly become too exhausted to have any form of drive or motivation.”

Other factors that might affect our ambition levels at times like these, Tang says, are parental scripts – the psychology developed from your childhood, like the difference in mindset if you were a first or third born or how embedded our desire for recognition and achievement is. The trick is to assess and listen closely to our values, whatever they are, and reaffirm them as much as possible in our daily lives. “Try to create a life for yourself that you don’t have to recover from,” Dr Tang says.