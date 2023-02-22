Is it possible to be too good at your job?

Being too good at something often feels like an oxymoron.

After all, how can there be negatives to excelling at something that’s considered to be a good thing, whether it’s in a personal or professional setting?

Well, believe it or not, it is possible – and one area where the idea of being ‘too good’ crops up is when it comes to our careers.

While going above and beyond to appease managers and outperforming in every possible way is a marker of strength, it can also have an impact on how you measure your performance in and out of the workplace.