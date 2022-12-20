Careers coach and Reboot Global founder Sheryl Miller advises taking a pragmatic approach, especially in the current economic moment. “It’s worth bearing in mind though that no job is perfect and given the cost of living crisis you also have to factor in financial stability,” she says. “If you feel happy around 70 to 80% of the time at work, then that’s not bad going. When it comes to fulfilment (or purpose) it’s important to not romanticise what life would be like if you were doing your dream job.”

One way of making things better in the short term, she suggests, could be to “look creatively at your job and the time you have available” and work out if “there can be a way of getting more meaning out of life at work or [during] your free time”, to help you feel more fulfilled. “Is there some community or charity work work you can get involved in, either though your employer or outside your job?” she asks. “At work are there any interesting projects going on where your work that can going an extra challenge and make things interesting? How can you be more creative and inject your ideas into your everyday work?”

For Kim, the first sign that you might need a change “is when you don’t feel happy or fulfilled in your work. You don’t enjoy it any more and while you still deliver at an acceptable level, you don’t push to do your best. When we feel engaged, we bring our creativity, passion and ideas into our work.” Another red flag, she says, is a “toxic culture – if you are not heard, feel ignored or are even being bullied, you deserve better and should think about a career change”.

In order to pinpoint when your feelings towards work changed, she recommends asking yourself: “When was the last time I felt happy at work – and can it be restored?” That way, you can look back at the timeline of your feelings: if it’s just a recent shift, then it might be linked to that general end-of-term malaise; if your feelings have been brewing for months, it’s likely that there’s a more significant root cause. It’s also worth taking some time to focus on “how work makes you feel”, advises Donnelly. “Do you feel content with the work you’re given and producing, are you supported by colleagues and do you feel worried, anxious or stressed because of your job?”