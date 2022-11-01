There will almost certainly be some non-negotiables in your job (no one likes clearing out their inbox, for example), but beyond that, think about the areas you’d like to spend more (or less) time on and ask your boss how you can make that happen (hopefully, they’ll be impressed that you’ve taken the initiative and are focusing on your development).

Then there’s relational crafting, which involves changing up who you interact with. There’s more to it than just avoiding your office nemesis and scheduling a weekly catch-up with your work bestie – it’s about who can help you get the most out of your work.

That might mean asking to sit in on a meeting that’s not in your direct remit, but has some important crossover, or asking if you can shadow someone on another team who has specific expertise in a particular area. It could be as simple as scheduling a monthly one-to-one with a manager or mentor you really get on with.

The third type is cognitive crafting, which involves shifting how you think about or interpret the work that you’re doing, considering the purpose of your job and how it fits into a bigger picture. This is arguably the hardest change to get a handle on (we can probably all pinpoint the bits of our job that we’d like to focus more or spend less time on, but thinking about our motivations and intentions can require digging a little deeper).