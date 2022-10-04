“Job hunters across the UK also look to cuff for the winter and settle down quickly into a new role before looking for different opportunities in the spring,” explains Jill Cotton, career trends expert at Glassdoor.

According to its data, the number of job searches on Glassdoor are up 12.6% from August as employees test the waters for new opportunities. However, this ‘drafting’ season won’t last forever.

As Cotton suggests, frantic job searching activity will sharply decline as we move into the deep winter, dropping 28.6% between October and December once the majority find themselves ‘cuffed’.

Then, following the new year, Glassdoor has predicted another frenzy of activity that is likely to peak around February, with job searches predicted to increase by 37.4%.