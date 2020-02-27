5 words you shouldn’t say in a job interview – and what to say instead

Preparing for a job interview is a tricky business. No matter how much time you spend researching the company you’re interviewing for, practising your answers to all the classic questions and acing your handshake, you’ll never feel 100% ready to enter that room.

However, that doesn’t mean that there are a number of general tips and tricks that you won’t benefit from taking on board. While the selection of questions asked in each job interview will vary, there are a number of hard-and-fast rules which will always apply: one of which being the words and language you use in your answers.

According to a new article by job advertisement platform Seek, there are five words we should all be avoiding during a job interview. These “overused buzzwords,” as the article describes them, are bad because they make you sound the same as everyone else who’s interviewing for the position, squashing your chances of standing out for the crowd.