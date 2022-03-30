Between interviews, salary negotiations and crafting the perfect CV, the job hunting process is frustrating and stressful at the best of times. But imagine being hired and starting a role at a company that doesn’t exist.

“Jobfishing”, as it’s termed, often involves unsuspecting victims answering employment ads and starting to work – without pay and sometimes for many months – for companies that turn out to be nonexistent.

In perhaps the most notable recent example, more than 50 people were ‘hired’ by fake company MadBird – a creative agency that boasted Facebook and Samsung among its imaginary clients – during the pandemic.

MadBird’s employees worked for an unpaid probationary period, during which they would only receive sales commissions, and then would get their fixed salary after six months.