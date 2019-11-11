It started as a New Year’s resolution a few years ago.

“Join a board this year”, read the note in my phone. I had a vague notion that it might be good for my career in journalism. But at 28, I had no idea how to become a board member — or even whether I could. After all, the mental image I had of boardrooms being dominated by old white men is backed up by statistics: the average age of directors in the FTSE 150 is over 60, with only 8% coming from BME backgrounds. Just 27.5% are women.

A few months later, however, a vacancy caught my eye. A Manchester-based charity that empowers female workers in global supply chains was looking for new board members, and they were specifically looking for women at the beginning of their careers, with knowledge of social media.