Looking for better flexible working? Want a pay rise? Or are you simply after some really helpful career coaching? Join us live this Thursday 30 June at 12pm over Zoom, when executive coach Marie O’Riordan will be sharing her advice.
If ever there was a time when we could all use some sort of careers coaching, it’s probably now. From increased workloads (Beyoncé’s new anti-burnout anthem says it all, no?) and the complexities of hybrid working to knowing how and where to channel your ambition, it’s invaluable to have someone experienced and impartial to guide you through the winding maze of your post-pandemic career journey.
So if you’re up for a taster session, look no further. On Thursday 30th June at 12pm, we have executive coach and former magazine editor-in-chief Marie O’Riordan as a special guest at Stylist’s monthly online Careers Clinic.
As an executive coach, Marie has worked with a broad range of clients, including the NHS, trend forecasting company WSGN, and CVC Capital Partners, the world leader in private equity. With a background in media – she has also been at the helm of three magazine brands and led multiple global marketing teams and sales strategies – she really is the expert you want to put your most burning career questions to, particularly when it comes to navigating those sticky conversations with management. We’re talking remote working challenges, negotiating pay rises and how to say “no” to your boss.
Our new monthly Careers Clinic is a chance for us to get together for a casual lunchtime work chat and find solutions to your career dilemmas, whatever role or industry you work in. Our experts are here to listen, advise and empower. “I specialise in self-empowerment through nurturing and empathetic coaching,” says Marie. “My strength is to put people at ease while challenging habitual thinking with robust questioning.” And no question is off limits, she adds.
If you’re already a Stylist Extra member, Stylist’s new subscriber-only platform, then you already have access to this session as part of your package. Simply click on this link and join us on Thursday. If you can’t attend the live event, then fear not, it will be available on-demand afterwards. If you’re not a Stylist Extra member, you can also sign up here. We can’t wait to see you on Thursday for the live event with Marie and Stylist’s assistant editor Lisa Harvey.