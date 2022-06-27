If ever there was a time when we could all use some sort of careers coaching, it’s probably now. From increased workloads (Beyoncé’s new anti-burnout anthem says it all, no?) and the complexities of hybrid working to knowing how and where to channel your ambition, it’s invaluable to have someone experienced and impartial to guide you through the winding maze of your post-pandemic career journey.

So if you’re up for a taster session, look no further. On Thursday 30th June at 12pm, we have executive coach and former magazine editor-in-chief Marie O’Riordan as a special guest at Stylist’s monthly online Careers Clinic.