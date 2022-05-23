Join us for Stylist’s first Careers Clinic
This Thursday, join Stylist Extra’s first Careers Clinic for advice from Sarah Ellis, co-founder of Amazing If and host of the Squiggly Careers podcast.
The last few years have led many of us to reflect on our career choices and future paths, and while we might know we want to make a change, putting things into action – whether it’s moving jobs, launching a new project or going for that promotion – can be tricky.
Enter Stylist’s new Careers Clinic. Whether you’re struggling to adapt to the new normal or feel stuck in a rut, come join us at 12pm on Thursday 26 May for an informal Zoom chat with Sarah Ellis, host of the Squiggly Careers podcast and co-founder of Amazing If, the award-winning company with a mission to make careers better for everyone.
Before Amazing If, Sarah and her business partner Helen had careers spanning leadership roles in organisations including Virgin, Microsoft, Barclays and Sainsbury’s. Sarah is also co-chair of the Mayor of London Workspace Advisory Board. So, as you would expect, she is brimming with insight and advice – and there’ll be an opportunity to put your questions to her directly. How do you ask for the raise you feel you deserve, for example, or what should you do if you’re feeling directionless?
If you’re already a Stylist Extra member, Stylist’s new subscriber-only platform, then you already have access to this session as part of your package. Simply click on this link and join us on Thursday. If you can’t attend the live event, then fear not, it will be available on-demand afterwards. If you’re not a Stylist Extra member, you can also sign up here. We can’t wait to see you there!