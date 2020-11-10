June Sarpong recalls the reality of “gaslighting” at work

Many people reading this will no doubt have been fans of June Sarpong since her T4 days, when she presented Channel 4’s iconic daytime teen-aimed show on weekends.

It’s been well over a decade since then (yep, really), and Sarpong has come to be one of the strongest and most active key voices in discussions around diversity in entertainment.

As well as being the author of Diversify: Six Degrees of integration and The Power of Women, Sarpong has been appointed as the BBC’s first director of creative diversity and has been awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting.

But Sarpong has just discussed the real challenges she has faced throughout her incredible career.