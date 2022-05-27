“I know I’m good at my job, so why do I have zero confidence at work?”

The way you feel is not at all unusual and is actually something that 70% of the population have experienced at some point time. There is even a psychological term for your self-doubt: imposter syndrome.

You have admitted that you know you’re good at your job but now and then a nagging voice erupts in your head, shouting something like, “OK, I’ve got away with this up to now but I’ve been lucky.” This is your imposter voice talking; the ghostly nag who will sit on your shoulder every time you’re having a low moment or struggling with a task. The imposter is caused by the normal anxiety that most of us have about our performance at work. Strangely enough, I sometimes think that the more you enjoy your job, and the better you are at it, the louder the imposter’s voice becomes. It’s almost as if you can’t quite believe that you’re getting paid to have this much satisfaction.

The good news is that current workplace expertise suggests that your kind of anxiety – as well as its first cousin, humility – are part and parcel of what makes for a great leader. If you think about it, any boss without a smidgen of self-doubt would very likely be an arrogant, unlikable person who lacked empathy, and someone who would never admit to any wrongdoing. We know this can’t be right as no one is perfect all of the time, plus we actually learn and get better at what we do through making mistakes.