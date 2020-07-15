It’s a sad fact that your boss doesn’t only have the power to shape your career – they can have a massive impact on your personal life, too.

It’s likely that most people will encounter one or two throughout their career. Whether they’re the type to bully and belittle or prefer to gaslight and undermine you, having a bad or toxic boss can and leave you feeling anxious and upset.

But having a toxic relationship with your boss doesn’t just put your mental health at risk – according to a new study, their behaviour could also impact your sleep.