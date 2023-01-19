Is ‘laughter padding’ undermining you at work? Here’s how to break the habit

You might find yourself laughter padding to soften what you say and make it sound ‘nicer’ or more ‘gentle’. When you use laughter padding sporadically, it’s not a big worry, but if it’s becoming a tic you find yourself doing in all situations, it’s worth taking a look at how it’s impacting the way you come across – especially when it comes to the world of work, where you’ll often need to be assertive.

But before we get into the impact of laughter padding, let’s explore why it happens. Hilde van den Bulck, head of the department of communication at Drexel University in Philadelphia, tells Stylist that it can be a physical reaction to a perceived risk.

“Evolutionary psychology looks at human behaviours as a reflection of how human ancestors survived and reproduced,” she says. “They see this kind of laughter padding as related to the instinctive gasp for air (to supply oxygen to the muscles), taking a deep breath to prepare for an emergency, to face danger. That ‘danger’ in this case is the possible repercussions of speaking up, telling someone off or speaking in a difficult circumstance.”

There’s also the more obvious social psychology element – we’re trying to ‘soften the blow’ of our words and make it easier to say things that might otherwise feel uncomfortable. Saying ‘no’, for example, or giving criticism are times you might be tempted to laughter pad.

The issue is that this can create a subtle mixed message and undermine your point. Doing the classic ‘ha ha, I’m actually not a fan of that, ha ha’ or ‘no, haha!’ makes it easier for people not to take your opinion or needs seriously. You’re portraying your words as a joke, so it’s likely people will treat them as such.

“It is when you overcompensate a stern message with all too friendly non-verbal behaviour (laughing it off entirely) that you create more conflict and problems because of the confusing messages,” notes van den Bulck.