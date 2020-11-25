If I asked you to draw up a list of leadership traits, what would you include?

Traditionally, you might consider traits associated with strong, outspoken individuals – confidence, intelligence, determination, decisiveness. For a long time, our idea of what makes a ‘good leader’ has been skewed towards a certain type of person, a stereotype which has tended to leave those who don’t fit that mold behind.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has sparked a surprising, long-awaited shift. If you hadn’t noticed, the world of work has changed – a lot. Gone are the days when the words ‘working from home’ were a corporate taboo and flexible working was a far-off dream: nowadays, our focus is shifting towards a working world where honesty, understanding and humanity are front and centre.