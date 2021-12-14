In addition, the numerous social and racial movements that we witnessed in 2020 really started to bother me. Because I was at home, not distracted by the normal rhythms of life, I could really take in what was happening – and it wasn’t pretty. When a friend of mine told me that she was involved in a project that would involve working with people from marginalised communities, I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I loved my job, but I needed more than a nine-to-five. I needed purpose.

At first, I only made small changes. I blocked out Mondays and Fridays to dedicate myself to actual work rather than meetings and blocked out every other early morning for exercise. Then, a couple of months ago, I finally handed in my resignation in order to dedicate some time to myself, spend time with my family and travel – if restrictions don’t get in the way. My next steps aren’t completely defined yet, but I’m hoping to eventually work in an environment that is more people-centric.

After spending almost a decade in a job that I considered home, starting over and on my own is a bit daunting. One minute I’m excited to leave, the next I’m dreading it. But before I handed in my notice a friend of mine messaged me saying: ‘Be afraid.’ It’s really stuck with me. It made me think – when was the last time that you really challenged yourself or were scared of what you will do next? I probably haven’t felt that since I first came to London to find a job.

But this time it’s different – I have the experience, the maturity and a willingness to take a risk. I know that I’m speaking from a position of privilege, but I’m excited that I can finally make this move on my own terms.”