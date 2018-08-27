With nearly 400 million professionals in more than 200 countries gathering in one place online, setting up a good LinkedIn profile should be the first thing on every businesswoman’s to-do list. But, once you’ve ticked that box, one very important question remains - what do you do with next?

When used correctly, it can help your career to flourish – but it’s worth remembering that LinkedIn is so much more than just a social media account: it’s a tool. And copying and pasting half-heartedly from your CV will only unlock a fraction of its potential.