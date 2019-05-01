On a daily basis, we should be tuning into LinkedIn to interact with our homepage feeds, in order to keep up to date on industry news and see what your contacts have been up to. On a weekly basis, we should be using it to update others on your professional achievements and interests, not to mention adding new contacts. Indeed, we should be posting statuses as we did in times of Facebook Old, focusing on sharing details about a promotion, a new project, or a new article we’ve written. Not only will this help us to blow our own trumpets (hey, nobody else is going to), but it will also keep our profiles feeling fresh, and show that we’re active and engaged.

On a monthly basis, we should be updating our profiles in earnest with any new job responsibilities or professional accomplishments. We should also be contributing to a couple of groups: joining some relevant LinkedIn Groups won’t just keep you in the loop about what’s going on in your field, including hearing about new jobs as they pop up, but, when you comment and make connections in that group, you’ll also get your name in front of the people you want to work for. It’s a win-win situation.