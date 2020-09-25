Well, new research by careers website Indeed shows there is a wave of “reverse commuters” – Londoners who are increasingly looking for jobs outside the capital as the city’s economy stalls.

As reported in The Guardian, the number of posts advertised in London last week dropped by 55% when compared to the same date in 2019. This means more job seekers living in London are now looking for work elsewhere while they continue to live in the city.

In fact, the number of people looking outside London was up by 27% year on year in August, and by 30% compared with the start of the year.