Why ‘loud quitting’ is the controversial workplace trend you need to approach with caution

Workers that are ‘loud quitting’ tend to make it clear they are unhappy with certain aspects of their role or workplace situations, in an effort to better negotiate what they want from their workplace.

“I think loud quitting is likely to continue rising in popularity along with quiet quitting, says Matt Wrigley, HR advisor at marketing company Dentsu.

“Quiet quitting was thrust into the spotlight in part due to pandemic-induced burnout, and now loud quitting has become a popular term and will likely continue to be so for the duration of 2023. The two may be seen as two sides of the same coin, being that they both stem partially from burnout and lack of motivation and drive.”

While there is a multitude of factors contributing towards the loud quitting trend, financial struggles continue to be a key factor.

“The cost of living crisis has put pressure on employees financially along with the tight labour market over the last year, which has shifted the balance of power in favour of employees,” says Wrigley. “As a result, employees have felt more able to use loud quitting as a negotiation tactic.”