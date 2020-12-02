There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to get your voice heard in a work meeting – but every time you weigh in, someone cuts across you. If anything, this perennially thorny issue is made worse by the mass-move to work from home this year, and the hundreds of Zoom meetings that have popped up in its wake.

Without access to a full roster of body language cues, it’s even harder to know when to pitch in; especially when there’s no limit on how many people can attend. If you’re not careful, you can spend an entire half-hour in blurts of “Can I just… ?” or “I was thinking…” without ever getting your point in.